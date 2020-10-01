Readers’ Choice 2020: Accountant/Financial Services

View all Readers’ Choice 2020 Listings

EAST BAY

Guy Ben Ari

ALAMEDA

(510) 522-2009 • edwardjones.com/guy-benari

Currently doing social distanced, in-person visits. In Alameda, Guy Ben Ari, an Israeli-born certified financial planner with Edward Jones, works with clients and their CPAs, attorneys and other professionals to determine the best financial strategy. “My passion is helping my clients achieve their financial goals by listening to their needs, putting service and relationship first.”

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

ELM Advisors

BURLINGAME

(650) 697-3013 • elmadvisors.com

On the J. Readers’ Choice list for another year, financial planners ELM Advisors serve clients of all ages but with “a particular focus and expertise on working with folks who are either nearing or are currently in retirement,” says Elana Lieberman, a company principal. The financial planners help clients to set financial goals and facilitate legacy planning.

NORTH BAY

Perotti & Carrade

SAN RAFAEL

(415) 461-8500 • pc-cpas.com

When you need financial help, whether it’s tax preparation, estate or financial planning, you want to seek out a firm with deep knowledge, experience and a solid reputation. That’s what you get with Perotti and Carrade, celebrating their 25th anniversary. They offer a full range of accounting services for individuals and businesses to help you achieve your financial goals. Serving clients throughout the Bay Area.

