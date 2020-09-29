Deaths for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Helen Lustig

June 28, 1930–Sept. 18, 2020

Helen Lustig, a native San Franciscan, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Sept. 18, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, after 59 years of marriage, her children, Mitchell Lustig, Jill Rotenberg Lustig, Larry Lustig, Heather Samson Lustig, and Debra Lustig Stoffel, and her seven granddaughters, Alexandra, Robin, Danielle, Corrinne, Carolynne, Lila and Lauren.

Helen attended Washington High School. She was the first person in her family to graduate college, and obtained her teaching degree from San Francisco State University.

Helen was a teacher in the San Francisco Unified School District for over 40 years, and had a special affection for a class of Laotian, Cambodian and Vietnamese refugee children to whom she taught English as a Second Language. She was devoted to helping underprivileged children in San Francisco, and at one point raised funds to take her newly emigrated class from the Tenderloin District to Disneyland.

She had a deep love of animals, and spent much of her free time helping a number of animal rights organizations, and was a docent at the San Francisco Zoo for over 30 years. She also served on the Peninsula Humane Society Auxiliary for over 30 years.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff and management of the Magnolia of Millbrae for the outstanding care she received, as well as staff and management of the skilled nursing facility and the Frank Residences at the Campus for Jewish Living in San Francisco.

Donations in her memory should be made to the Peninsula Humane Society, 1460 Rollins Road, Burlingame CA 94010.

