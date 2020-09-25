Deaths for the week of Sept. 20-26, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Fred Firestone

Nov. 27, 1943–May 27, 2020

Fred attended Cornell University and then University of Pennsylvania’s dental school. He practiced dentistry in Foster City for 35 years.

He was an avid reader, passionate about politics, jazz and travel (more than 70 countries). He was a very talented painter. Fred had an insatiable curiosity for learning.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne, of almost 54 years, his three daughters: Jennifer Firestone (Jon Morrill), Stacia Firestone (Aaron Moser) and Laura Firestone. He was the best PopPop for five grandchildren; Ava, Judah and Iris Firestone-Morrill, and Larkin and Winter Moser.

Our hearts will forever be broken.

Jeffrey Kellman

July 14, 1953–Sept. 18, 2020

Jeffrey “Jeff” Phillip Kellman, cherished husband and father, passed away at age 67 on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Jeffrey was born on July 14, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Saratoga, California, when he was 5 years old. Jeffrey was never one to deliberate; he proposed to Adele Regensburger Kellman after knowing her for 7½ weeks, and they were married six months later. They were happily married for 38 years.

Jeffrey founded Fourfront Sales, a semiconductor sales firm, in 2000 and served as its co-president until he retired in 2013. Previously, Jeff worked at Standard Brands, Ford, Intel, UCI, Texas Instruments, TAARCOM and BAE Sales in various sales positions.

Jeffrey was a 1971 graduate of Saratoga High School; he obtained his BA in political science from UC Davis in 1975 and his MBA from Santa Clara University in 1977.

Jeffrey’s love of life, family, and friends was infectious. He was a phenomenal guitarist and shared his skills by teaching and playing for others in many bands throughout his life. He enjoyed staying active by playing tennis, cycling and hiking with many of his good friends. He was a helpful companion and incredible friend to many people — always there to have a good laugh and also in times of need. Most important to him was his family, whom he adored and loved fiercely.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Adele Kellman, and their three children, Rachel Kellman Soulages (Greg Soulages), Lisa Kellman and Mark Kellman.

Jeffrey passed peacefully, surrounded by his family while listening to his favorite artist, Eric Clapton. He was laid to rest at the Hills of Eternity Cemetery in Colma, California.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

UCSF Foundation. Online: makeagift.ucsf.edu/FTD. By check: To UCSF Foundation and should include FTD B1566 in memory of Jeffrey Kellman in the memo line or cover note. Your gift is tax-deductible and will support UCSF’s frontotemporal dementia research efforts. Checks should be mailed to UCSF Foundation, Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.

Day Worker Center of Mountain View. Online: dayworkercentermv.org/donate. By check: Day Worker Center of Mountain View, Attn: Maria Marroquin, 113 Escuela Ave., Mountain View, CA 94040.

