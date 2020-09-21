Month of Tishrei: In this new year, ‘aleph’ is for ‘action’ 

Tishrei 5781

Sept. 19-Oct. 18, 2020

This month of Tishrei begins the year 5781 — tav shin pei aleph, as written in Hebrew letters. Pei is Hebrew for mouth, and last year (5780 or tav shin pei) was expected to be all about the mouth — and so it was, just not in the way we imagined. Because we didn’t use our mouths for kavod — to give honor and respect to one another — we received Covid-19 instead. In 5781, the aleph comes to empower us. Aleph, the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet, is the outward, thrusting, primal force of creation. Aleph’s shape, resembling a human ready for action, is imbued with divine creative energy.

Tekufah Tishrei — the Autumnal Equinox — on Sept. 22 teaches us that asking for forgiveness without taking personal responsibility is futile. Full Aries Moon Oct. 1 prepares us to bravely face difficult realities. Prudent planning at Pluto’s direct station Oct. 4 advises stocking up on supplies and renewing safety protocols. Tech infrastructure interruptions and equipment breakdowns during Mercury/Kochav’s opposition to Uranus/Oron Oct. 7 and 19 are likely.

May we internalize the hard lessons of 5780’s misuse of the “pei”, and may the “aleph” of 5781 channel Divine creative energy, empowering us to take positive action this year. Shanah tovah umetukah — bountiful blessings for a sweet and happy New Year!

Aries / Taleh

Tishrei is an unusual opportunity to slow down and find balance with Mars/Ma’adim retrograde in Aries and the Sun in Venus/Noga-ruled Libra/Moznayim, your solar opposite. Full Aries Moon Oct. 1 offers harmony and cooperation, but Mars square Pluto at the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer/Sartan Oct. 9 and Sun opposite Mars Oct. 13 signals extreme danger of over-reaction, power struggles and emotion-driven actions as home, family and security issues are triggered by external events. Job Number One this month is emotional equanimity and self-control — remember all you’ll lose if you react unwisely to societal unrest.

Taurus / Shor

Tribal ruler Issachar’s power to discern the times tells you Tishrei is a month of grace and favor for you this year. The Sun in Venus/Noga–ruled Libra/Moznayim illuminates your own beautiful potential; Venus trine Mars/Ma’adim Sept. 28 favors partnership and pleasure. Planetary ruler Venus enters Virgo/Betulah Oct. 2 bringing harmony and depressurizing a misdirected sense of urgency. Channel creativity in unusual, original ways Oct. 7 at Mercury/Kochav’s opposition to Uranus/Oron. Venus trines Uranus Oct. 10 enabling creative birth of an original idea; Venus opposes Neptune/Rahav Oct. 18 and your new inspiration is tested for viability.

Gemini / T’omim

Mercury/Kochav retrograde in Scorpio/Akrav Oct. 13 through Election Day opposes Uranus/Oron and squares Saturn/Shabbatai, uncovering secret information protected by the powerful. Watch for communication glitches and tech breakdowns with Mercury/Kochav opposite Uranus Oct. 7 and in the retrograde repeat of this opposition Oct. 19. Tribal ruler Zebulon’s love of travel and interfacing with others empowers you to put restless energy to good use by making yourself useful and available to those in need. Go where you will do the most good and use your tremendous communicative powers to spread positive words and uplifting encouragement to those who need inspiration.

Cancer / Sartan

Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox, launches a new level of ambition Sept. 22. Full Harvest Moon Oct. 1 in brave Aries/Taleh shines on your professional self, inspiring courageous steps forward in your career. Last Quarter Moon in Cancer Oct. 9 indicates it’s time to shed those last layers of outworn feelings for that which no longer nourishes your spirit. Don’t allow sentiment to impede progress or slow down personal development. New Moon in Libra Oct. 16 focuses on home and family; always important to you but now even more so. Prioritize upgrading personal security systems for peace of mind.

Leo / Aryeh

As the only sign ruled by the Sun, Leo has special powers and responsibilities. Use these for the common good at Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox, Sept. 22. Sun in Venus/Noga-ruled Libra/Moznayim through Oct. 21 brings longing for pleasure, and Sun’s square to Jupiter/Tzedek during Moon in Leo Oct. 11 makes up lost time and opportunity. You’ll fight for your right to experience some God-given and much-missed simple joy when Sun opposes Mars/Ma’adim Oct. 13 but learn the lessons of tribal ruler Shimon: fight fair or pay the consequences when Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn/Gidi Oct. 15.

Virgo / Betulah

Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox, Sept. 22 followed by planetary ruler Mercury/Kochav’s square to Saturn/Shabbatai and opposition to Mars/Ma’adim is a warning to guard and protect your communication structures, dramatically impacted by Mercury retrograde in Scorpio/Akrav Oct. 13. All the systems you’ve developed to connect with others are in danger of breakdown unless you’re willing to invest in them, especially during Mercury’s opposition to Uranus/Oron Oct. 7 and again (but retrograde!) on Oct. 19. Repair, replace and renew what needs attention, and override your legendary frugality on this issue — do not skimp or cheap out in the process!

Libra / Moznayim

Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox, Sept. 22 welcomes the Sun into Libra. Libra’s ruling planet Venus/Noga in charismatic Leo/Aryeh trine Mars/Ma’adim in bold Aries/Taleh September 28 ignites passionate desire. Venus, the planet of beauty and creativity enters discerning, analytical Virgo/Betulah Oct. 2, prompting the development of new ways to access secrets you’re keeping from yourself in your subconscious mind. Whatever you’ve suppressed now rises to consciousness. A taste for the unusual, novel, or even shocking is triggered when Venus trines Uranus/Oron Oct. 10. New Libra Moon Oct. 16 seeds potential for a deep, intense and all-absorbing new love.

Scorpio / Akrav

Your feelings of personal power and vitality get a jumpstart at the Full Aries/Taleh Moon Oct. 1. Retrograde Mars/Ma’adim in Aries/Taleh square Pluto Oct. 9 triggers niggling doubts you’ve tabled for the sake of harmony. Retrograde Mercury/Kochav in Scorpio investigates deeply — instinct pays off in revelations around a matter you’ve committed to 99% … but not 100%. Your instincts are razor-sharp now and like tribal ruler Menashe who acted as interpreter between Joseph disguised as Egypt’s prime minister and his ten brothers, you must interpret your own hesitation to commit with the same dedicated purpose.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Planetary ruler Jupiter/Tzedek’s transit through Capricorn/Gidi ends mid-December. If you’ve internalized what you’ve learned of maturity, patience and pragmatism around issues of your quest for life’s meaning, personal freedom and your need for independence, you’ll be demonstrating your mastery of those lessons in real time by your choices and behavior now. Sun square Jupiter Oct. 11 returns you to the same decision point you faced in mid-July and mid-April of this year. You have another chance to recommit to the path you’ve chosen or make a segue into something completely different. Choose what aligns with your core values and beliefs.

Capricorn / Gidi

The Venus/Noga-ruled Libra Sun of Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox, squares your Sun in Capricorn, imbuing grace and favor wherever you’re in the public eye and especially in the realm of your career. Mercury/Kochav in the last degrees of Libra/Moznayim squares Saturn/Shabbatai at the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn Sept. 23, giving you the power to be both diplomatic and pragmatic in your communications, especially in the realms of your career and professional life. Saturn stations direct on Yom Kippur (Sept. 28) after being retrograde since mid-May. You’re pointed full steam ahead in the right direction toward an upgraded consciousness!

Aquarius / D’li

Mercury/Kochav’s opposition to Uranus/Oron Oct. 7 and its retrograde repeat Oct. 19 put you in the incoming path of a hurricane of surprising information, shocking glitches and revealed secrets. Some of these may challenge relationships with friends and neighbors. Remember tribal leader Asher’s generosity came not just from the tremendous bounty he was blessed with, but from a heart which held space for the widest spectrum and variety of personalities. Like Asher, make sure your giving heart comes from a place of unconditional love, and the desire to bless others.

Pisces / Dagim

Full Aries/Taleh Moon Oct. 1 may bring fresh opportunities and new revenue streams. Oct. 12 is your big day as classical and modern ruling planets Jupiter/Tzedek in earthy, practical Capricorn/Gidi and Neptune/Rahav in imaginative Pisces form a supportive sextile boosting the material manifestation of your dreams. Venus/Noga in purity-conscious Virgo/Betulah removes the dirt from your eyes, and sudden clarity reveals which dusty corners of your life need a quick cleanup. Fortunately, you have the energy to rise to the occasion and discern what to keep and what no longer serves a useful purpose.