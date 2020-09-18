Lifecycles for the week of Sept. 18, 2020

Births

It is with joy that David Ben-Israel and Jamie Rosen of Kensington, Maryland, welcomed the birth of their darling daughter Leah Chaviva in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2019, 17 Cheshvan 5780. Cherished sister of Noah Yosef. Beloved by grandparents Rona Rothenberg and Yehuda Ben-Israel of Alameda; Steve Rosen, LeeAnn Rosen, Barbara Schubert and Rebecca Lippman of Maryland; great-grandma Selma Poland of Alameda; aunt Sarah Ben-Israel and uncles Jesse and Jonah Rosen, plus many cousins and extended family.

Ari Jacob Newburgh was welcomed on Sept. 6, 2020, by proud parents Michelle and Alexander Newburgh. A proud fifth-generation San Franciscan, he came into the world weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz. and measuring 19 inches long. Sharing the joy are excited grandparents Robert and Sally Reingold of Foster City and Edward and Felice Newburgh of San Francisco, as well as uncles Adam Reingold and Jeffrey Newburgh. Ari lives with his loving parents and family dogs Gizmo and Chai in the St. Francis Wood neighborhood of San Francisco.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Daniel Kafka

Son of Chrystal and James Kafka, Saturday, Sept. 26 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Franny Harris

Daughter of Lisa Friedman and Jim Harris, Saturday, Sept. 26 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.