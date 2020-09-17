‘Shtisel’ season 3 trailer released, ‘Fauda’ season 4 announced

Fans of Israeli TV, rejoice! The trailer for season 3 of “Shtisel,” the popular Israeli drama about a (complicated) haredi Orthodox family in Jerusalem has been released. And “Fauda,” which focuses on an undercover commando unit of the Israeli army, will be back for a fourth season

“Shtisel” show aired originally in Israel in 2013 and ran for two seasons. The new season picks up four years after the end of the second season.

Production of the episodes took place during the coronavirus crisis and was accomplished following social distancing rules. It was completed early this month.

The nine episodes will be aired in Israel at the end of the year and on Netflix sometime in 2021.

The official Instagram page of “Fauda” announced Monday that a fourth season of the show is on its way.

“The news we’ve all been waiting for! Fauda will be back for Season 4! See you all soon!” read the post alongside a photo of actors Lior Raz and Marina Maximilian mugging for the camera. Raz, who also is a co-creator of the series, plays Doron. Maximilian plays his current love interest.

Netflix picked up the show in 2016, the year after its start in Israel.

Both of the show’s creators — Avi Issacharoff, the Arab affairs reporter for the English-language Times of Israel news website, and Raz — served in the army unit depicted in the series.