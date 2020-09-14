Jewish artists contribute to East Bay in-person art show

Several Bay Area Jewish artists are part of a juried group show at the Abrams Claghorn Gallery in Albany through Sept. 30.

The show, which can be seen in person, features works expressing the art of resilience and is titled “Thriving in Place.” All of the works, from 38 artists, have been created in the six months since the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order went into effect.

Among the Jewish artists are ceramicist Susan Duhan Felix, who created “Blessing Bowl to End Plague.” The pit-fired piece has Hebrew lettering on it that offers prayers for protection and healing. Duhan Felix, also a poet, has exhibited her work in countless museums and galleries across the country. She currently is the city of Berkeley’s arts ambassador.

Kyle Adler has three photos in the show, each from his recent project about dancers under quarantine, “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching.”

Other pieces are from Cheseleyn Amato of Davis (a digital print of a mixed-media sculptural work titled “Vanquishing COVID – Healing COVID”) and Laura Rifkin of Emeryville (a mixed-media painting titled “Queen”).

“We are in the process of disintegrating and emerging and sometimes at the same time,” Rifkin said in describing her work.

Co-curators Becky Jaffe and Gene Dominique will give a free Zoom talk this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration is required.

The Abrams Claghorn Gallery is at 1251 Solano Ave, Albany. Public hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays. Rules about mask usage, sanitizing and physical distancing are in place. For more information, call (510) 526-9558.