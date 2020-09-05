Lifecycles for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2020

Births

Lilah Rose Mizrahi was welcomed on Aug. 14, 2020, by proud parents Pearl and Aron Mizrahi and excited big sister Grace. Born in Santa Clara, she weighed 6 lbs. 13 oz. and measured 19 inches long. Sharing this joy are delighted grandparents Ann and David Rapson of Piedmont and Dafna and Yossi Mizrahi of Los Altos, Aunt Lilly Rapson of Piedmont, Aunt Rena and Uncle Jonathan Mizrahi, and cousin Ayden of Pacifica. Lilah lives with her loving parents, sister and family dog, Charlie, in the Rose Garden neighborhood of San Jose.

Engagements

Charles Herbert Glauberman and Mary Haden Whatley Springer

Gary and Jan Day Glauberman of Eastborough, Kansas, announce the engagement of their son, Charles Herbert Glauberman, to Mary Haden Whatley Springer, daughter of John Whatley and Glenn King Springer of Columbus, Georgia.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of E. Buford and Rebecca Hardaway King Jr. and Curtis Howe and Mary Haden Whatley Springer Jr. She attended the University of the South and Cornell University, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in regional planning. She is currently director of Impact and Planning, Workforce Development at Foundation for California Community Colleges in Sacramento.

The future groom is the grandson of Norman Charles and Twila Marie Robinson and Jack and Jean Glauberman. He attended Drake University and the University of Kansas, earning a bachelor’s degree and his law degree. He is currently an attorney for California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) in Sacramento.

The wedding date will be announced later subject to Covid.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Sophia DeMoe

Daughter of Ilene Pollack and Jake DeMoe, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Calen Gabriel Estoque

Son of Ariana and Marc Estoque, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jessica Summer Feldman

Daughter of Elizabeth Lougee and Jonathan Feldman, Saturday, Sept. 5 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Isaac Friedman

Son of Ellen Friedman, Saturday, Sept. 5 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Solomon Grossman

Son of Kris and Ed Grossman, Saturday, Sept. 5 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Isaac Chalmer Grossnickle

Son of Hope Schmeltzer and Joshua Grossnickle, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Lev Miller

Son of Rachel and Jeffrey Miller, Saturday, Sept. 5 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Talia Rosen

Daughter of Jessica Wolin and Matthew Rosen, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Congregation Beth El in Berkeley.

Sasha Silver Yolles

Daughter of Stacey Silver and Jonathan Yolles, Saturday, Sept. 5 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Mack Speiser

Son of Jessica and Leonard Speiser, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.