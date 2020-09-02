Koret Foundation grants $10 million more to nine Bay Area universities

The Koret Foundation is upping its support to several Northern California colleges and universities as part of its ongoing funding of the Koret Scholars program for minority and first-generation students.

The foundation just announced $10 million in grants to nine institutions, mostly for direct scholarships, only three months after it announced $50 million to many of the same schools.

UC Berkeley will get $2 million, the largest grant, to do outreach to local high schools in order to identify strong STEM students from underrepresented backgrounds. Santa Clara University is also up there at $1.9 million, which will go toward support services for first-generation students. UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz, Sonoma State, San Jose State, Cal State Monterey Bay and City College of San Francisco also received smaller grants. The University of San Francisco will get $740,000 for direct financial aid.

The Koret Scholars program was launched in 2016. This latest round of grants will fund close to 2,000 new scholarships over five years, the foundation said. They will be awarded to first-generation, low-income and underrepresented minority students, as well as veterans and former foster youth — all groups that are at high risk of dropping out before graduation.

Earlier grants this year went toward programs that bridge U.S. and Israeli institutions, including $2 million to Stanford over four years for the Koret Young Israeli Scholars program. A collaborative project between Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa and Stanford Medicine received $1.5 million. The UC Berkeley program for visiting scholars from Israel also received a grant.

The foundation was set up by Joseph Koret, who made his fortune in San Francisco through selling women’s apparel. He died in 1986.