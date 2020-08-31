Deaths for the week of August 30-September 5, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

William J. Isackson

Sept. 16 1927–Aug. 28, 2020

William “Bill” J. Isackson was surrounded by his family when he passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2020, a few weeks shy of his 93rd birthday. Bill was born on Sept. 16, 1927 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, the son of Barney and Susie Isackson and younger brother to Robert F. Isackson.

Prior to college, he enlisted in the Navy during World War II but only went through basic training before the war was over. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1950, a member of the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity. He began his long-standing passion for retail as a salesman representing several clothing lines.

While dining at a restaurant during one of his sales trips in Las Vegas, he met Barbara Epp, who would become the love of his life. They had four children and were happily married for 50 years until Barbara’s passing in 2004.

In 1958, Bill purchased Ross, a single-unit women’s clothing store in San Bruno, California. Over the years, he expanded it into a junior department store concept, with multiple locations throughout the Bay Area. In 1982, he sold his chain of six stores to U.S. Venture Partners, who changed the name to Ross Dress for Less and the format to discount retail. The Ross Dress for Less chain comprises some 1,400 stores today. Thereafter, together with his children, Bill turned his focus to the acquisition of real estate, forming the William Isackson Company.

Bill will lovingly be remembered for his gentle soul, kindness, terrific sense of humor, warm personality and easy-going disposition. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met and demonstrated compassion, integrity and an unwavering loyalty to those he held close. Throughout his life, Bill loved playing and watching sports of all types; he was especially passionate about tennis and continued to play at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club well into his 80s. He lived the last five years of his life at the Peninsula Regent and devoted his later years to spending time with his four children and their families.

Bill is survived by his four children and their spouses, Bruce and Davina Isackson, Rob and Shellan Isackson, Lynn and Gary Goodman, Karen and Norman Epstein, and his 12 grandchildren: Allie, Evan, Will, Lauren, Matthew, Samantha, Audrey, Cale, Theo, Leo, Ryan and Ama.

Donations in Bill’s memory can be made to Jewish Community Federation, (415) 777-0411, 121 Steuart St., San Francisco, CA 94105.

Sinai Redwood City

Max Scherer

November 5, 1927–August 22, 2020

Loving husband of Marlene, son of Samuel and Regina, brother of the late Marc; father of Susan (Dennis) McQuaid; Evelyn (Steve) Block; Arnold (Christina) Scherer; grandfather of Michael McQuaid, Larry Piotrokowski, Raina and Nina Scherer.

A survivor of the Holocaust, Max was born in Czernowitz, Romania, and immigrated with his parents and brother to the US in 1949. He met his wife, Marlene Belle Goldman, at the SFJCC in 1952 and was married for 67 years. He served in the US Army and spent his 37-year career as a successful dry goods salesman.

He built his dream home in 1967 “Ganedn” where he raised his family. He loved entertaining, gardening, home projects and his Great Danes, cats and koi fish.

He will be missed.