Deaths for the week of August 23-29, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Hannah Greenberg

April 14, 1925-Aug. 15, 2020

Loving wife of Richard; daughter of Kobi and Esther; sister of the late Marvin; mother of David, Donald and the late Jonathan; grandmother to Genny, Jesse, Jamie, Liza, and Jake, great-grandmother to Rhys, Evan, Eva Rose, and Eli.

Born April 14, 1925, and passed with her husband Richard by her side on Aug. 15, 2020. A graduate of Ohio State University, trained as an occupational therapist and worked at Mt. Sinai and Mt. Zion Hospital in San Francisco, where she was beloved by her co-workers.

Hannah’s joie de vivre warmed generations of her family and friends. She was a passionate volunteer for Israel, the Democratic party, and the League of Women Voters. Her love of gardening, flowers and nature led her to share it with the world as a docent at the Strybing Arboretum. Her enthusiasm for modern and classical art was infectious, and she expressed this as a docent for the Museum of Modern Art at Van Ness, the De Young, and the Palace of Fine Arts. She and Dick loved to travel, starting with a honeymoon passage from New York to Le Havre on the Ile de France in 1950.

Music was core to her soul; Hannah had a beautiful mezzo-soprano voice and shared it with the world as a member of the San Francisco Chorus, performing Handel’s Messiah at St. Ignatius Cathedral. At home, she always had a song on her lips. She was still singing until the last days of her life.