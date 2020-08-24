Alleged Sacramento-area neo-Nazi won’t get handgun back for one year

Suspected online neo-Nazi Andrew Casarez, whose 9mm handgun was seized by authorities through a gun violence restraining order in July, will not get his firearm back for one year, a Sacramento County judge ruled on Aug. 20.

The ruling also established that Casarez cannot purchase or be in possession of a separate firearm or ammunition for one year, according to “red flag” laws.

Casarez’s attorney Alan Donato argued in opposition documents that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office seized his client’s handgun on unconstitutional grounds and that Casarez did not pose a danger to the community.

In a sworn affidavit, Casarez stated that he had no intention of harming anyone and that anything he posted online to that effect was meant as a joke or political expression.

Donato did not respond to a request for comment.

Casarez’s identity was made public in early July in a blog post published by an anti-fascist group, which claimed that he goes by the pseudonym “Vic Mackey” and is the ringleader of the “Bowl Patrol,” an online group that glorifies violence against minorities, including Jews. The group’s namesake is convicted mass murderer and white supremacist Dylann Roof.

Police ordered a GVRO out of concerns that Casarez would act out with violence after his identity was revealed online.

Sheriffs confirmed with J. on July 29 that Casarez is a suspect in a 2017 act of vandalism at Temple Or Rishon in Sacramento, where antisemitic flyers were found posted on the synagogue building.