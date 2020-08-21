Marci Glazer will step down as CEO of JCCSF

Marci Glazer will resign as CEO of the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in March, after leading the organization for six years, she announced in a community newsletter Friday afternoon.

A board member prior to being tapped for the executive role, Glazer was named CEO in February of 2015, overseeing an annual budget of around $35 million.

“It’s not a marathon, it’s a relay,” Glazer, 51, said in a phone call with J. on Friday, describing the planned leadership transition. “I’m confident that in March, at Pesach, it will be time to pass the baton to the next incredibly capable leader.”

Due to the economic fallout from the pandemic, in June the JCC announced it would be forced to slash its 2020-2021 fiscal year budget by 45 percent, and would lay off more than one third of its employees. Executives took a pay cut of between 6 to 40 percent.

With local, county and state guidelines in place, the JCC recently concluded six weeks of in-person summer camp for students in grades K – 8, with campers wearing masks in public spaces and with camper groups tightly controlled.

In Friday’s announcement, Glazer said it has been a “remarkable privilege” to serve the community as CEO of the nearly 150-year-old institution. “Together we made the JCCSF an even more integral part of our city,” Glazer wrote, mentioning Jewish “popup” events in San Francisco, Sukkot at the Ferry Building, and celebrating Hanukkah at Ghirardelli Square.

In her call with J., Glazer said she was “humbled” by the graciousness with which the JCC community has greeted her announcement, “and by the outpouring of support for me personally.”

The board of directors will begin a search for her successor.