Lifecycles for the week of August 21, 2020

Births
Rabbi and Mrs. Blank of Chabad Emeryville are pleased to announce, that with much gratitude to G-d, they were blessed with a baby boy, Levi, on Aug 11. Mazal tov to the parents and to the grandparents, Rabbi and Mrs. Ferris of Berkeley and Rabbi and Mrs. Blank of Miami Beach.
B’nai Mitzvahs
Talia Rose Brook Becker
Daughter of Lena Brook and Jonah Becker, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.
Rachel Berry
Daughter of Karla and Adam Berry, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Jaden Brown
Son of Tracy and Damon Brown, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Mia Burns
Daughter of Liat Baranoff and Jeremy Burns, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Maya Eisenberg
Daughter of Melissa and Jeff Eisenberg, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Leilani Fahn
Daughter of Ping and James Fahn, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Beth El in Berkeley.
Jason Friedman
Son of Meredith and John Friedman, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Temple Isaiah, Lafayette.
Jacob Greenspan Barret
Son of Louise Greenspan and Ben Barrett, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Sherith Israel in S.F.
Kate Rayne Hilleboe
Daughter of Debra and Scott Hilleboe, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.
Soren Benjamin Kirsh
Son of Kristan and Steven Kirsh, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Riley Simone Klugman
Daughter of Beth and Jeff Klugman, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.
Emi LaPedis
Daughter of Sandra Toms and Steve LaPedis, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Noah McBeth
Son of Jessie and Brian McBeth, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.
Logan Robert McGilloway
Son of Michelle and Shane McGilloway, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Madison Bradford Polsky
Daughter of Kirsten and Steven Polsky, Thursday, Aug. 27 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.
Madeleine Rand
Daughter of Tara and Colin Rand, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Nathaniel Jay Hing Scher
Son of Kim and Andrew Scher, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Eitan Hyim Schotland, son of Daniel and Marieka Schotland and brother of Oren and Lielle Schotland, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah at home on Saturday, Aug. 22nd. Overjoyed grandparents include Marvin and Sandy Schotland of Los Angeles and Lee and Anne Elson of Carson City, Nevada.
Benjamin Siegel
Son of Kate and Lee Siegel, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Eli Louis Singer
Son of Patricia Drummond and Richard Singer, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.
Elise Ann Vitek
Daughter of Elana and Jan Vitek, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Kate Widmann
Daughter of Janet and Kenny Widmann, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Temple Isaiah, Lafayette
Sara Wolfe
Daughter of Sheri Weiser and William Wolf, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.