Lifecycles for the week of August 21, 2020

Births

Rabbi and Mrs. Blank of Chabad Emeryville are pleased to announce, that with much gratitude to G-d, they were blessed with a baby boy, Levi, on Aug 11. Mazal tov to the parents and to the grandparents, Rabbi and Mrs. Ferris of Berkeley and Rabbi and Mrs. Blank of Miami Beach.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Talia Rose Brook Becker

Daughter of Lena Brook and Jonah Becker, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.

Rachel Berry

Daughter of Karla and Adam Berry, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Jaden Brown

Son of Tracy and Damon Brown, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Mia Burns

Daughter of Liat Baranoff and Jeremy Burns, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Maya Eisenberg

Daughter of Melissa and Jeff Eisenberg, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Leilani Fahn

Daughter of Ping and James Fahn, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Beth El in Berkeley.

Jason Friedman

Son of Meredith and John Friedman, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Temple Isaiah, Lafayette.

Jacob Greenspan Barret

Son of Louise Greenspan and Ben Barrett, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Sherith Israel in S.F.

Kate Rayne Hilleboe

Daughter of Debra and Scott Hilleboe, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.

Soren Benjamin Kirsh

Son of Kristan and Steven Kirsh, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Riley Simone Klugman

Daughter of Beth and Jeff Klugman, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.

Emi LaPedis

Daughter of Sandra Toms and Steve LaPedis, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Noah McBeth

Son of Jessie and Brian McBeth, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Logan Robert McGilloway

Son of Michelle and Shane McGilloway, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Madison Bradford Polsky

Daughter of Kirsten and Steven Polsky, Thursday, Aug. 27 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.

Madeleine Rand

Daughter of Tara and Colin Rand, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Nathaniel Jay Hing Scher

Son of Kim and Andrew Scher, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Eitan Hyim Schotland, son of Daniel and Marieka Schotland and brother of Oren and Lielle Schotland, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah at home on Saturday, Aug. 22nd. Overjoyed grandparents include Marvin and Sandy Schotland of Los Angeles and Lee and Anne Elson of Carson City, Nevada.

Benjamin Siegel

Son of Kate and Lee Siegel, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Eli Louis Singer

Son of Patricia Drummond and Richard Singer, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.

Elise Ann Vitek

Daughter of Elana and Jan Vitek, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Kate Widmann

Daughter of Janet and Kenny Widmann, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Temple Isaiah, Lafayette

Sara Wolfe

Daughter of Sheri Weiser and William Wolf, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Emanu-El in S.F.