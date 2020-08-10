Deaths for the week of August 9-15, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Davida Bess Safer

July 19, 2020

Davida Bess Safer died unexpectedly on July 19, 2020, at the age of 34 in Charlotte, NC. She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Sandoval (Michael) of American Canyon, CA; and brothers Solomon Safer of Mariposa, CA; Jonathan Safer of Pacifica, CA; and Benjamin Safer of San Francisco, CA. She is preceded in death by her father, William Safer; and her sister, Esther Leah Safer.

Davida was born and raised in San Francisco and had very strong roots there. She developed deep and meaningful friendships while involved with B’nai B’rith Girls and with BBYO. She grew up in the B’nai Emunah community.

She attended Lincoln High School, City College of San Francisco and graduated from San Francisco State University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Japanese and Asian American Studies. While enrolled at SF State she completed a one-year program at the School of International Liberal Studies at Waseda University in Tokyo.

Shortly after returning from Japan, Davida began volunteering with Kimochi Inc. in Japantown before gradually shifting her volunteering efforts toward the needs of underserved or at-risk adults, families, and youth. She worked for years as a lifeguard at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, and was a beloved “big sister” to a teenager in foster care. She was ebullient, loving, and generous; she had a contagious laugh and a huge smile. She was adventurous and intrepid — she loved to travel and to try new things.

Davida adored physical exercise and being out of doors. As her passions developed for open-water swimming, cycling and running, she began participating in marathons, triathlons and half ironman competitions. She was a member of San Francisco’s Dolphin Club, where she swam in the icy Bay without a wetsuit, and she completed the 500-mile California AIDS Ride several times, as both biker and crew member.

Davida moved to Milwaukee, WI, in 2013. After working for several different organizations, she joined Brenntag Great Lakes in 2017 and recently relocated to Charlotte, NC, to join Brenntag Mid-South.

Davida was a much-loved member of a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, primarily in the San Francisco Bay Area and Milwaukee. Her network of friends spans the U.S. and beyond.

She lived life to the fullest and was not afraid to show the world who she was. Davida worked hard to achieve her goals and touched the hearts of many along the way. She will be terribly missed.

Donations in Davida’s memory can be made to any charity of your heart that serves families or youth in crisis or in need.

Gordon Sennett

March 19,1924–Aug. 2, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that our family informs you of the passing of Gordon Sennett, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Dad was the last of 10 children to be born to Morris and Nettie Sinaisky in Winnipeg, Canada (originally from Russia). Our grandfather owned a mom-and-pop corner grocery store and all the kids helped in the store. He especially enjoyed playing hockey growing up in Canada and was proud of playing several years on an amateur team. Each winter he made his backyard into a hockey rink of sorts. When the war broke out, he enlisted and survived active duty for many years, receiving several medals. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge for the Allied Forces (Canada) alongside the Americans to defeat the Nazi’s in World War II.

Returning from the war, Dad met the love of his life, our mom, Nancy, on a blind date. They were married in August of 1949.

They moved from Winnipeg to San Francisco in 1952 when Dad’s buddies decided to open a few appliance stores there. He was asked to manage one of the “Young Brothers” stores on Geary St. Dad changed his last name to Sennett and our parents became U.S. citizens. Our growing family moved to the suburbs (Daly City) where our parents raised 4 children — Wesley, Melissa, Glenn, and Keith. Our parents were proud Jews and became active members of Congregation B’nai Israel. Dad worked hard — 6 days a week — but always made time for his family on Sundays. One of his greatest loves was sports. He never missed a game up till the end. He became the most loyal Sharks, 49ers and Giants fan. You could see him wearing his sports gear at every game. He also loved comedians, especially Don Rickles and Bob Hope.

As we got older, our parents moved to San Mateo and he enjoyed becoming a Zadie to his beautiful grandkids. He was so proud when he also became a great-grandpa 3 years ago. After Young Brothers he continued working at Gemco, Macy’s, Circuit City, and Sears, always selling TVs and appliances. We weren’t the richest on the block but we were always the first to have the latest and best TVs! Mom and dad enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii, Israel, and casinos in Reno and Vegas. Dad retired when Mom died in 2002 and moved to the Villa in San Mateo for many years. During retirement he took his kids/grandkids to Vegas and a memorable family cruise to Alaska. Gordie always had respect for good health. He participated in water aerobics at the JCC for as long as we can remember and he always watched his sugar intake up until 2 days before he died.

He later tried to find the best retirement spot in different places including Lincoln, Palo Alto, and Santa Clara. In 2015 he found his last home at the Magnolia of Millbrae. Here he met Margo Ryerson, his companion for the last 4½ years. They were a “couple” there and spent time together going to casinos, dinners, and movies. Margo said that “Gordon was the sweetest man she’d ever met.“

On Aug. 2, 2020, Gordon took his last breath with family members by his side. Our family attended a small graveside funeral on Aug. 5 at Skylawn, where he is resting in peace beside our mother. A Zoom minyan gathering with many more stories followed. We will always remember him as a gentle, humble and mild-mannered man with a great sense of humor. We will all miss our dad/zadie dearly.

Gordie is survived by his children, Wesley Sennett, Melissa (Ken) Brenner, Glenn (Robin) Sennett, and Keith (Christine) Sennett and his grandchildren Dawn Sennett, Ryan (Daniela), Jordan and Courtney Brenner, Joshua (Michal) and Alexa Sennett, and Kelsey and Bridget Sennett and his great-grandson Luka Brenner.

In lieu of flowers, If you’d like to make a donation, please consider Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo or Wornick Day School in Foster City.

Anita Esna Nathan

April 23, 1931–August 2, 2020

Anita Esna Nathan died at her daughter’s home in Los Altos, California, on August 2, 2020. She was 89.

Anita loved, and was beloved by, Marvin Nathan, who died in 2018. They were married for 44 years and were each other’s best friend. They lived in San Francisco and enjoyed all the city had to offer, from the Giants to the symphony. They also enjoyed traveling, and together saw most of the world.

Anita loved her children — Mark Miller, Peter Miller, and Diana Sauerhaft (David) — and cherished her grandchildren — Bryan and Evan Miller and Julia and Sam Sauerhaft.

Anita knew how to savor every moment, and approached life with pragmatism, curiosity, and a sense of humor. She also had a deep appreciation of life’s joys and challenges that was informed by loss. When she was ten, her beloved sister, Ida, was struck and killed by a car.

Anita was born in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, to Julia and Charles Jacobson. Her parents had immigrated from Berlin and Lithuania, respectively, and met and married in Calgary. Anita was the youngest of their five children. Her three brothers and sister preceded her in death. She remained close to many of her cousins and their children throughout her life.

Anita’s family moved to Oakland when she was six. She attended Oakland High School, where she was editor of the school newspaper, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California, Berkeley. She also earned a Masoter’s Degree from Berkeley’s School of Social Work.

Anita had a 25-year career as a child welfare worker for the City and County of San Francisco’s Department of Social Services. She became a manager of an innovative therapeutic foster care program within the department, before retiring in 1989.

Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with Marvin, her children, and grandchildren.

A date for her memorial service has not been set.

In lieu of flowers, Anita’s family asks that you consider making a donation to your favorite charity for children in her memory.

