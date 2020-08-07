Lifecycles for the week of August 7, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs

Talya Afar

Daughter of Daniel Afar, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Refaela Briskman

Daughter of Doray and Scott Briskman, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Nathan Hacohen

Son of Lynda and Steve Hacohen, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sam Kafka

Son of Lisa Silberman-Kafka and Steve Kafka, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Jake Kaplan

Son of Paige and Michael Kaplan, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Owen Peter Mates

Son of Cynthia and Jonathan Mates, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ryan Jacob Okabe Mates

Son of Stephanie and Joshua Mates, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Madeline Yi-Chien Nadel

Daughter of Michel and Jonathan Nadel, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Benjamin Evan Peterkofsky

Son of Wendy Spander and David Peterkofsky, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Isa Faye Rudman

Daughter of Justine and Gary Rudman, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Eli Spiegelman

Son of Robin and Adam Spiegelman, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.