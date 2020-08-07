Lifecycles for the week of August 7, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs
Talya Afar
Daughter of Daniel Afar, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.
Refaela Briskman
Daughter of Doray and Scott Briskman, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.
Nathan Hacohen
Son of Lynda and Steve Hacohen, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.
Sam Kafka
Son of Lisa Silberman-Kafka and Steve Kafka, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.
Jake Kaplan
Son of Paige and Michael Kaplan, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Owen Peter Mates
Son of Cynthia and Jonathan Mates, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Ryan Jacob Okabe Mates
Son of Stephanie and Joshua Mates, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Madeline Yi-Chien Nadel
Daughter of Michel and Jonathan Nadel, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Benjamin Evan Peterkofsky
Son of Wendy Spander and David Peterkofsky, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Isa Faye Rudman
Daughter of Justine and Gary Rudman, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Eli Spiegelman
Son of Robin and Adam Spiegelman, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.