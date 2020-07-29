Now online: Magnes exhibits of works by Vishniac and Szyk

Two large exhibits that had just opened at the Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life at UC Berkeley when the coronavirus pandemic began can now be viewed online.

“In Real Times. Arthur Szyk: Art & Human Rights,” a collection of paintings and drawings by the renowned 20th-century Polish artist, and “An Archive of Archives, Roman Vishniac’s Exhibition History, New York 1971-72,” a re-creation of a non-Magnes Vishniac exhibit, are in digital form on the Magnes website, along with other artifacts from the collections, videos of past events and more.

Plans for the near future include:

• Weekly online “Curator Conversations” with curator Francesco Spagnolo and assistant curator Shir Gal Kochavi, slated to begin Aug. 21. The schedule will be posted on the university’s Arts & Ideas page.

• “Time Capsules: Magnes@10,” a retrospective exhibition in celebration of the museum’s 10th anniversary at UC Berkeley.

• “Invisible in Plain Sight,” an exhibition exploring the intersections between Islamic and Jewish art, based on research supported by the Walter & Elise Haas Fund.

Interim faculty director of the Magnes Ben Brinner, UC professor of music, emphasized the museum’s commitment to its mission of cultural enrichment even under lockdown.

“During this pandemic, we are working to sustain the enterprise that, as a community, we have built together over the years — a thriving center whose mission is to share the depth, breadth and beauty of Jewish culture with the world,” he said.