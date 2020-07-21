Deaths for the week of July 19-25, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Evelyn Goldman Black

October 28, 1926–July 19, 2020

Evelyn Goldman Black was born in Manhattan, New York, to Rose and Willie Goldman and grew up in nearby Far Rockaway where she made some of her fondest memories. She always remained proud of her NY roots. Her parents predeceased her, as did her brother Alan (Ernestine). She married Alfred Goodman in 1949, and after initially living in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and Toronto, Canada, they moved to San Francisco. She fell in love with living here and their son Bill was born in 1955.

She and Alf divorced in 1958 and she married Ralph Black in 1960. Ralph was the love of her life. He adopted Bill, and together they built a wonderful life together with Evelyn supporting Ralph’s successful insurance career at Prudential as well as sharing their love of traveling and playing golf. They graciously hosted beautiful and delicious dinner parties, entertaining a wide circle of friends in their lovely Ocean Avenue home. She studied painting with Jean Henry for many years and volunteered at the auxiliary of the Jewish Home for the Aged where her mother Rose lived out her life.

After her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, she was lovingly cared for by Arsenia David, Katherine Raukhman and the angels at Palm Villas in Redwood City and Suncrest Hospice. In her last years, she was happy, content, good-natured and never lost her sense of humor, her love of music and animals or her flirtatious eye for handsome men.

She is remembered with love and a tremendous zest for life by her son Bill Black and his wife, Lenore Naxon, and granddaughter Ilana Black. Rest peacefully, Ev! Somewhere, “Over the Rainbow” will be playing as she enters her next phase. She always wanted there to be a party after she passed. Details pending. May her memory be a blessing.

Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alz.org or the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living, sfcjl.org.