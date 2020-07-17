Southern Poverty Law Center identifies Stephen Miller as an extremist

The Southern Poverty Law Center has added White House adviser Stephen Miller to its Extremist Files, a database of extremists that includes former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke and Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan.

Miller, who helps design much of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, was one of the architects of several of Trump’s most inflammatory measures, including the 2018 family separation policy at the southern border and the 2017 travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. More recently, he has pushed for stricter limits on immigration during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 2019 investigation by the civil rights group also found that Miller, who is Jewish, promoted white nationalist content to staff members at at the right-wing news site Breitbart in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.