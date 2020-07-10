image of people waving their hands in the air at a party
Lifecycles for the week of July 10, 2020

By J. Staff | July 10, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs

headshot of Jack Thomas Harford Carlisle
Jack Thomas Harford Carlisle

Son of Victoria and Todd Carlisle, Saturday, July 18 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Zoe Heifets
Daughter of Katharine Wies and Boris Heifets, Saturday, July 11 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Tamar Loeb
Daughter of Tish and Jonathan Loeb, Saturday, July 11 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Simon Stellenberg
Son of Dana Doctorow and Dan Stellenberg, Saturday, July 18 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Taeva Wegbreit
Daughter of Diana and Mike Wegbreit, Saturday, July 18 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

