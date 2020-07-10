Lifecycles for the week of July 10, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs

Jack Thomas Harford Carlisle

Son of Victoria and Todd Carlisle, Saturday, July 18 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Zoe Heifets

Daughter of Katharine Wies and Boris Heifets, Saturday, July 11 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Tamar Loeb

Daughter of Tish and Jonathan Loeb, Saturday, July 11 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Simon Stellenberg

Son of Dana Doctorow and Dan Stellenberg, Saturday, July 18 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Taeva Wegbreit

Daughter of Diana and Mike Wegbreit, Saturday, July 18 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.