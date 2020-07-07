East Bay Jewish doctor killed in shooting in the Sierras

A Jewish doctor was shot and killed while off-roading with his son in a remote part of Sierra County over the holiday weekend.

Ari Gershman, a 46-year-old Danville resident who worked in the pharmaceutical industry, was shot by a “random gunman” while off-roading in a four-wheel drive Jeep with his son Jack near Downieville on July 3, a GoFundMe page created for the family says.

Jack, 15, fled into the Tahoe National Forest, where he survived for over 30 hours alone, according to the fundraising page. He was found the following day “in good health and did not need medical treatment,” according to a July 5 statement from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

Two other people were shot in the “same general area” that day and were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. A suspect was taken into custody on July 4 after a vehicle chase, though police did not release information about the suspect.

The Gershman family is affiliated with Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. As of Tuesday afternoon, the coroner’s investigation was ongoing and a funeral had not been scheduled, said a spokesperson for Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco, which is handling the arrangements.

“Ari was an avid bicyclist, a vegetarian, an outdoorsman, an Internal Medicine Doctor, a devoted and loving father and fantastic friend that was willing to drop anything for his friends and family,” the GoFundMe page reads. “He was witty and wise. He died doing what he loved with his son in an area he had hoped to retire in one day.”

Gershman is survived by three school-age children and wife Paige, a speech and language therapist who is undergoing cancer treatment. Paige is “in the fight for her life right now,” the GoFundMe page states.

In just one day, more than $280,000 has been raised to support funeral costs, chemotherapy treatments, family counseling and other expenses for the family, after news of the incident spread nationally. “The financial burden is overwhelming,” the GoFundMe page reads. It can be viewed here.

Bordering Nevada, Sierra County is one of the most sparsely populated counties in the state with a population just under 3,000, according to the most recent census data. It has not seen a homicide in 17 years.

Jared Stratton, one of more than 2,600 donors, shared a message in support of the family along with a $5 donation.

“It is not much but it is what I can give today,” he wrote. “This poor kid went through hell for 30 hours. His mom is sick. There are also other children in the family. This is a tragedy.”