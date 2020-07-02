SS Nazi bolts found scrawled in S.F. neighborhood

What appears to be a set of spray-painted SS bolts, a symbol favored by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, was found in the NoPa neighborhood of San Francisco on Thursday afternoon.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the graffiti, which was scrawled near the front door of an apartment building on Golden Gate Avenue at Divisadero Street, said she was unaware of the symbol’s significance and thought she was just seeing random squiggles.

The San Francisco Police Department was not aware of the graffiti, according to public information officer Michael Andraychak. He urged the property owner to file a police report before painting it over.

“It is important to document graffiti, particularly images that convey a meaning of hate, so officers who patrol the area can be informed and vigilant for similar crimes occurring,” he said.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the North of the Panhandle area, went to inspect the graffiti and commented to J.: “This is the kind of hate that’s been normalized across the country by Donald Trump and his fellow white nationalists. There’s no place for this hate in our city. This anti-Semitic graffiti will be removed immediately, even if I have to come back out here and paint over it myself.”

On June 28, white supremacist fliers were found in Martinez in the East Bay. The fliers had the “White Pride World Wide” logo, which according to the Anti-Defamation League is associated with Stormfront, the internet’s largest white supremacist website.

This week, California’s office of the attorney general released its annual “Hate Crime in California” report, counting 141 hates crimes motivated by “anti-Jewish bias” across the state last year, an increase of 11.9 percent from 2018.