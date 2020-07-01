Baby, it’s hot outside. Time for summer salads.

With summer and hot weather here, I’ve turned to main-course salads for supper and found inspiration from the past and from an unexpected bounty of produce.

The chicken salad with roasted grapes and tomatoes is my interpretation of the curried chicken salad with grapes that was a deli-counter favorite of my mother. Use any baked or roasted leftover chicken. The recipe multiplies well.

The impetus for the salad with chickpeas and green beans came from the grocery delivery company doubling my order for green beans.

See recipes for make-ahead instructions.

Roasted Grape and Tomato Chicken Salad with Curry Vinaigrette

Serves 2 to 3

1½ cups halved grape or cherry tomatoes

1 cup halved seedless green or red grapes

½ cup olive oil, divided

2 cups shredded, cooked chicken (boneless and skinless)

1 tsp. curry powder

½ cup chopped red onion

¾ cup chopped fresh herbs (see note)

½ tsp. minced fresh garlic

¼ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ tsp. salt

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

4 to 6 cups spinach, arugula or other greens (torn if large)

¼ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line two rimmed baking trays with foil and lightly oil. Toss tomatoes with 1 Tbs. oil. Spread on one tray. Toss grapes with 1 Tbs. oil. Spread on second tray. Roast both until browned and soft, turning occasionally. Timing for grapes and tomatoes will differ. Roasting times will vary from about 20 to 40 minutes, so watch closely. (Can be made ahead and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before using.) Put in large bowl. Toss with chicken.

Heat 2 Tbs. oil in small pot. Sprinkle in curry powder and stir until fragrant, about a minute. Pour warm oil over chicken, grapes and tomatoes. Toss. Add onion, herbs, and garlic. Toss. Combine remaining oil, paprika, black pepper, salt and lemon juice. Pour over chicken salad mixture and toss. Refrigerate if desired. Bring to room temperature before serving. Taste. Add salt or pepper as needed. Serve over preferred greens garnished with walnuts.

Note: For herbs, I used ¼ cup each chopped parsley, mint and cilantro

Chickpea and Green Bean Salad in Tahini Dressing

Serves 2 to 3

1 lb. green beans

15-oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

¾ cup chopped red onion

½ cup chopped fresh herbs, divided (see note)

1 large lemon

¼ cup water

2 Tbs. olive oil

1 large garlic clove, roughly chopped

⅛ tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. za’atar or dried, crumbled oregano leaves

¼ cup tahini paste (stir well before measuring)

Lemon wedges for serving

Trim green beans. Slice into approximately 2-inch pieces. Steam over lightly salted boiling water until tender but still crisp. Remove from heat, rinse with cold water and drain. (Can be done in advance and refrigerated.)

Put beans in large bowl. Mix in chickpeas, tomatoes, red pepper, onion and half of the chopped herbs. Toss.

Wash and dry lemon. Zest. Mix 1 tsp. of zest into the salad. (Save remainder for other use.) Juice lemon. Measure out ¼ cup of juice and save leftover for another use. Add ¼ cup juice to blender jar with water, oil, garlic, cumin, paprika, salt and za’atar (or oregano). Blend on high until garlic is finely chopped. Add tahini. Blend on high until smooth. The mixture should be thick but still pourable but not runny. (Add water or tahini as needed.)

Toss half of the dressing with salad. Taste and add more dressing, lemon juice and/or salt as needed. Sprinkle with remaining herbs. Serve cold or room temperature with lemon wedges and additional dressing on the side.

Note: I used 2 Tbs. each chopped mint, parsley, dill and cilantro.