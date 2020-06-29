More than 400 Jewish organizations and synagogues in the United States, including a number in Northern California, have signed on to a letter that asserts “unequivocally: Black Lives Matter.”

The joint letter was an initiative of a diverse group of Jewish activists from across a range of religious, political, gender, and racial identities. The list of signatories — from small congregations to major Jewish organizations — represents millions of Jewish people in the United States, the organizers said in a statement.

“We support the Black-led movement in this country that is calling for accountability and transparency from the government and law enforcement,” says the letter, which had its hundreds of signers within 24 hours. “We know that freedom and safety for any of us depends on the freedom and safety of all of us.

“When politicians target Jewish people and blame us for problems, it leads directly to violence against us. When Black movements are undermined, it leads to more violence against Black people, including Black Jews.”

The letter calls Black Lives Matters the “current day civil rights movement” in the United States.

“When Jewish people join together with our neighbors across racial and religious differences, as we have in the past, we can protect each other and build the future of freedom and safety we all deserve,” the letter says.

Northern California organizations that signed the letter include the San Francisco-based Jewish Community Federation, the Jewish Federation of Silicon Valley, Urban Adamah, Workers Circle of Northern California, Wilderness Torah, and Jewish Action Norcal. Northern California synagogues include Congregation Bet Haverim of Davis, Temple Beth El of Aptos, The Kitchen of San Francisco, Chochmat HaLev of Berkeley and Kehilla Community Synagogue of Piedmont.