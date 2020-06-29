Deaths for the week of June 28-July 4, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

William S. Sugar

Aug. 4, 1931-June 17, 2020

William (Bill) Sugar was born in Akron, Ohio to Molly and Harry Sugar, with sister Edna and brother Ben. Bill graduated from the University of Akron. A few years later he moved to San Francisco because he did not like S-N-O-W, and he never looked back.

He had many interests, including history, geography and BASEBALL!, but mostly he liked to explore new places, many of which he had read about, with his wife Marilyn. Every trip was their favorite.

Bill had a zest for life and in his journey of life he touched SO many people with his ever present kindness and will be missed by many people. The gentleman has left us.

Should friends desire to send memorial contributions, they may be made to Jewish Family and Children’s Services, PO Box 159004, San Francisco, CA 94115; San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living, 302 Silver Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112; or a place of your choice.