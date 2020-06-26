Lifecycles for the week of June 26, 2020

Births

Ariella Ruth Citron was born on June 5, 2020, to parents Daniel and Karin Citron in St. Louis. Grandparents are Dvora and Eric Citron of Orinda. Great-grandparents are Lorraine and Bob Sasner of Walnut Creek and Rosalind Citron of Fremont.

Weddings

Gail Friedman and Martin Harband are pleased to announce that they were married on June 1, 2020, in a virtual ceremony before the San Mateo County marriage commissioner. They look forward to a religious ceremony with family when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

Gail’s children are Mark (Mary) Friedman of Woodinville, Washington, and Rachelle (Mike) Kenny of Boulder Creek, California. Gail’s grandchildren are Alexis Friedman and Ethan Friedman, and Nathan Kenny and Norah Kenny.

Martin’s children are Jordan (Crystal) Harband of Hillsborough and Hilary (Travis) De Hope of San Francisco. Martin’s grandchildren are Maya Harband, Sierra Harband and Jaxen De Hope.

The newlyweds were toasted by family and friends at a Zoom reception following the virtual ceremony. The bride and groom are both native San Franciscans. They were introduced by friends at a New Year’s Eve party in 2017-18. They live in Burlingame.

B’nai Mitzvah

Zachary Miles Beyer

Son of Rachel Friedman and Andrew Beyer, Saturday, June 27 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ruby Elia Chen

Daughter of Rachel Saidman and Steven Chen, Saturday, July 4 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.