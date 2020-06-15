Deaths for the week of June 14-20, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Judith Weinreb

Oct. 15, 1959–June 8, 2020

It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Judith Weinreb, 8 June 2020, after a long battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). Judith was born in 1959 and grew up in Hayward, Ca. She became a Bat Mitzvah at Temple Beth Sholom in San Leandro, CA. She lived her life in the East Bay and was a lifelong Oakland A’s fan. After graduating from Grinnell College, she worked for United Airlines, which allowed her to indulge in her passion for travel (and shopping). Meeting her future husband, Michael Dirubio, at a wedding, gave her a soul mate and travel partner for the next twenty years.

Judith is predeceased by her father, Dr. Marvin S. Weinreb, and her beloved Aunt Barbara Spack. She is survived by husband Michael Dirubio, her mother, Ilene Weinreb, and her sisters Rachel Weinreb and Deborah Weinreb Jacobsen (Tom). Judith loved her nieces and nephews and marveled at their accomplishments. Sara Jacobsen, Hilary Jacobsen (Noah Brod), Hannah Archibald, Abigail Archibald as well as Steven and Mathew Hoban, and Christopher Dirubio, were always in her thoughts. She loved her stepson Nicholas Dirubio (Tabatha) and was thrilled to meet grandson Michael. Family was always so important to Judith. She loved spending time with her beloved Aunts Bari Winchell, Anita Katz, and Uncle Joe Weinreb. No family event was complete without her many cousins: Joshua, Jonathan, Bryna, Ruth, Jenny, Dena and Michele. We love her and miss her. Rest well, sweetheart.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private services were held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to UCSF Memory and Aging Center: Memory.ucsf.edu, CJD foundation, or a charity of your choice. May her memory be a blessing.