Lifecycles for the week of June 12, 2020

Zelda Levin celebrates 103 years

Zelda Levin celebrated her 103rd birthday on June 6 at home with her children, Ken (Darlene) Levin and Carol Ann (Robert) Roudman. Zelda is the oldest person in San Mateo today still residing in her own home, which she and her husband, Syd Levin (d. 2011) designed and built in 1941.

Zelda was born on June 6, 1917, in Warren, Pennsylvania. When she was 10, her family moved to San Francisco. In the 1920s and 1930s, Zelda learned to play tennis and speak Spanish fluently, and she was valedictorian of her confirmation class.

In 1936, Zelda met Syd at a dance in San Francisco, and on June 20, 1937, they were married at the Westphol Building on Sutter Street in San Francisco by Rabbi Lifschitz. Zelda and Syd had three children, Linda (d. 2006), Carol Ann and Ken.

In 1949, Zelda appeared on stage as Blossom the maid in “Under the Gaslight” at the San Carlos Community Theatre. In October 1976, she became the first woman to be made Paul Harris of Rotary in San Carlos. She won many tennis trophies over the years and was the 1952 San Carlos champion for singles women’s in tennis. In 1982, Zelda won a trophy at the Doggie Diner Grandmothers’ Tennis Tournament in San Francisco.

Zelda and Syd have always been generous supporters of Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo. They have been charter members of the synagogue since 1946, and Zelda was vice president of the sisterhood in 1958. When the synagogue’s new kitchen is finished, it will be named the Zelda Levin kitchen. Zelda was also the 1959-1960 president of Peninsula B’nai Brith Women #231.

Over the years, Zelda and Syd have made outstanding contributions to their community. They have been generous supporters of the Jewish Community Federation and Mills Peninsula Hospital. Mills Peninsula has named the eye surgery area of Mills Surgery Center the “Sydney and Zelda Levin Ophthalmology Wing.”

Zelda is truly a generous, kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Weddings

Michael Citron and Carly Rosenblit were married in a small ceremony in the bride’s parents’ backyard in Encino on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Rabbi Sam Spector of Salt Lake City officiated, while close relatives viewed via Zoom. Michael is the son of Eric and Dvora Citron of Orinda, and Carly is the daughter of Steven Rosenblit and Cynthia Keller of Encino. Michael’s grandparents are Bob and Lorraine Sasner of Walnut Creek and Rosalind Citron of Fremont.

(even though they lived in L.A. only two blocks from each other!). Michael is a senior associate at Mercer in L.A. and Carly is a third-grade teacher at Kenter Canyon Elementary School in Brentwood. The newlyweds plan to have a second wedding celebration with their relatives and friends in 2021

B’nai Mitzvah

Evin Ivy Ellson

Daughter of Michele Ellson and Steven Ellson, Saturday, June 13 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ella Rudy Aiko Fleischer

Daughter of Nagisa Yamamoto and Kurt Fleischer, Saturday, June 20 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Tobian Teru-Yuki Fleischer

Son of Nagisa Yamamoto and Kurt Fleischer, Saturday, June 20 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Maxwell Ari Porter Goldfarb

Son of Amy Jo and Aaron Goldfarb, Thursday, June 18 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Jonah Benjamin Greenberg

Son of Christina and Brian Greenberg, Thursday June 18 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Miles Jacob Robinson

Son of Mantra and Steve Robinson, Thursday, June 18 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Analie Lipansky

Daughter of Felicia and Adam Lipansky, Saturday, June 20 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Adam Long

Son of Ruth and Scott Long, Saturday, June 20 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Alexander Gabriel Zwerling

Son of Christine and Erik Zwerling, Thursday, June 18 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Tobin Schrager

Son of Ruth and Matt Schrager, Saturday, June 20 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.