Ross Farca, the 24-year-old who professed admiration for Nazis online and who police say assembled an assault rifle in his Concord home, was released from jail on Tuesday.

Farca faces three felonies in Contra Costa County after allegedly threatening to “do what John Earnest tried to do” and converting a legally purchased gun frame into a weapon of war. (Earnest is the accused gunman in last year’s deadly shooting at Chabad of Poway.) Farca posted $200,000 bail on Tuesday night and was released from the Martinez Detention Facility, according to the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office.

His next court date is July 2, to schedule a preliminary hearing when a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

He remains bound by conditions set by a federal judge on June 1 in a judgment in a separate federal case. He cannot possess a firearm or any deadly weapon, his home and property are subject to search by probation officers “at any time,” and he cannot use a computer without government monitoring software installed on it.

Farca has been incarcerated since November when he was arrested on the separate charge of lying to the U.S. Army. He pled guilty on April 9, and on May 28 was sentenced for time served, released and transferred to the custody of Contra Costa County, where he was detained until this week.

The maximum penalty for manufacturing an assault weapon is eight years in prison.