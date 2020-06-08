A progressive, Jewish member of the San Mateo City Council says she felt targeted and harassed after a rock was thrown through a bedroom window of her house last week while she and her family were inside.

Amourence Lee, whose father is of Chinese-Hawaiian heritage, reportedly is the first Asian American to serve on the city council.

The incident followed a string of vandalism in San Mateo targeting the Asian American community in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Video footage captured by a neighborhood security camera and published by a Bay Area TV station shows a man who is walking on the sidewalk pause to hurl a rock toward Lee’s house, followed by a crashing sound. The incident occurred on June 2 just before noon.

In an emotional Facebook video recorded outside her home after the incident, Lee said she was “shaking with fear” and said she was the victim of a hate crime. “This is my home. I belong here. You will not take away my sense of belonging,” she said in a second video.

Lee, whose mother is Jewish, is an outspoken supporter of Black Lives Matter, and has been at the forefront of recent protests against police brutality. Earlier this month she spearheaded an effort to raise a Pride flag at San Mateo City Hall for the first time ever.

Lee said she was inside the house with her two children and husband when the incident occurred. The rock shattered a bedroom window displaying an American flag, along with words “Dignity, Liberty and Justice for All.”

“The first thing we were trying to figure out is: Is this retribution for some of her work on the city council?” husband Rich Lin said during the interview.

In April and May, a rash of anti-Asian signs and slogans appeared in San Mateo, including graffiti with hateful messages like “F** China,” “Chinese Disease” and “Thanks China.” Police said they were still investigating those incidents.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, reports of anti-Asian assaults and hate crimes have spiked along with anti-Semitic and xenophobic conspiracy theories in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the San Mateo Police Department told J. on June 8 that police were still searching for a suspect. They asked members of the public to come forward with any information they might have.

The incident was classified as a felony vandalism, according to public information officer Michael Haobsh. “We still need additional information to classify it as a hate crime. However we’re looking into it,” he said.

“We take instances of hate seriously in the city of San Mateo,” he said.