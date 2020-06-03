‘Bibi,’ TV series about Benjamin Netanyahu, is in the works

A television series about the life and times of Benjamin Netanyahu is in the works.

“Bibi,” the longtime Israeli prime minister’s ubiquitous nickname, will be based on the bestselling biography “The Netanyahu Years” written by veteran Israeli journalist Ben Caspit, according to a report in Variety.

The series is set to be produced by the Tel Aviv-based production company Abot Hameiri, which is best known for producing Israeli versions of “X-Factor,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Bachelor” and “Survivor” and is now behind the surprise hit Israeli television show “Shtisel.”

The award-winning screenwriter Kirk Ellis has been hired to write the screenplay.

“Ben Caspit’s insightful reporting demonstrates how private life always shapes public affairs, and there’s no shortage of conflict – or opinions – when it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu,” Ellis said in a statement to Variety.

Ellis won two Emmys as writer and co-executive producer on David McCullough’s “John Adams” biography for HBO.

“Bibi” will be the first television series about Netanyahu, who has been Israel’s prime minister since 2009. He previously served in the post from 1996 to 1999.