Lifecycles for the week of May 29, 2020

Births

It’s a Boychik! Levi Simon Knapp was born May 11, 2020. His happy parents are Talia and Sam Knapp and his big sister is Liav Brea Knapp. His proud grandparents are Judy and Sloane Citron. Aunts, uncles and cousins are Adara and Josh Citron and Evan Joseph Citron, Arielle and Danny Leonard and Theodore Solomon Leonard, and Jacob “Coby” Citron.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Clara and Katherine Linde

Daughters of Tami and Peter Linde, Saturday, June 6 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Jordan Cierra Davis

Daughter of Leland Davis, Saturday, May 30 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Oliver Torok Greenebaum

Son of Melissa Torok and Ted Greenebaum, Saturday, May 30 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.