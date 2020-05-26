Deaths for the week of May 24-30, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Ruth Palley Tepper

June 30, 1920-April 29, 2020

Ruth was born in Newport, Rhode Island, confirmed at Touro Synagogue, and graduated from the University of Rhode Island. During World War II she worked at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where she met her husband Charles. She raised her family in Long Branch, New Jersey, where she taught elementary school and served as a school librarian.

She was a resident of San Francisco from 1984 until her death and a longtime member of Congregation Beth Sholom. Ruth is survived by her daughters Jean Tepper and Emily Mazur, her son and daughter-in-law David Tepper and Lauren Barr, her grandsons Samuel Segal and Max Segal (Allison Gabucan), her granddaughter Julia Stevens (Jamie Stevens), step-granddaughters Susi Segal (Andreas Uttendorfer) and Connie Segal, and great-grandson Isaac Segal.