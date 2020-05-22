This internet coffee trend fulfills that Shavuot dairy obligation

How do we combine Jewish tradition with one of the latest social-media trends to create a new way to celebrate Shavuot? Whipped Coffee.

The drink provides a jolt of caffeine perfect to help celebrants through the long night of Torah study as well as fulfilling the custom of consuming dairy. This year, Shavuot starts at sunset on May 28.

The recipe for Whipped Coffee (and the spiced and mocha variations) includes unflavored instant coffee, water just warm enough to dissolve the granules and sugar. Do not substitute other sweeteners, and do not use ground or brewed coffee. Dark-roast instant coffee gives a more robust taste. Decaffeinated instant works but will not be as fluffy.

The Mocha Whipped Coffee is the basis of the Mocha Mousse.

Whipped Coffee

Serves 2 to 3

3 Tbs. instant coffee

3 Tbs. sugar

3 Tbs. warm water

In a mixing bowl, combine coffee and sugar and then add water. Using an electric (hand or stand) mixer, mix on high, scraping down sides as necessary until mixture is thick, resembles softly whipped cream, and soft peaks form when beaters are lifted. Use immediately for fluffiest results. See drink assembly below.

Spiced Whipped Coffee: Include ½ tsp. Yemenite mixed spices (hawaij — make sure you get coffee hawaij and not savory hawaij) or ½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice with the other ingredients before mixing. I used Pereg brand hawaij.

Mocha Whipped Coffee

Makes about 1½ cups

6 Tbs. instant coffee

6 Tbs. sugar

6 Tbs. warm water

½ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup cocoa powder, divided (see notes)

3 Tbs. chocolate-flavored syrup, divided (see notes)

Ground cinnamon, optional

In a large mixing bowl, combine coffee, sugar and water. Using an electric (hand or stand) mixer, mix on high, scraping down sides as necessary until mixture is thick, resembles softly whipped cream and soft peaks form when beaters are lifted. Add vanilla. Mix on high for 30 seconds. Add half the cocoa powder. Mix on high for 30 seconds. Add half the chocolate syrup. Mix on high for 30 seconds. Add remaining cocoa. Mix on high for 30 seconds. Add remaining syrup. Mix on high for 30 to 60 seconds until thick and creamy. May be made up to one day ahead and kept covered in refrigerator. See Drink Assembly or Mocha Mousse below. Top drinks with a dash of ground cinnamon.

Notes: Use plain cocoa powder. Do not use hot chocolate or cocoa mix. Use chocolate-flavored syrup meant to be mixed in milk, such as Hershey’s or Fox’s U-Bet.

Drink Assembly

Makes 1 Drink

2 to 3 Tbs. Whipped Coffee, Spiced Whipped Coffee or Mocha Whipped Coffee

6 to 12 oz. cold or warm milk (see notes)

Have ready the whipped coffee of your choice.

For Korean-style Whipped Coffee (Dalgona), add milk to glass. Top with Whipped Coffee. If using regular or spiced, use back of spoon to shape into swirls. (The mocha variation is softer and will not swirl.)

For Indian-style Whipped Coffee (beaten coffee), place Whipped Coffee at bottom of glass. Pour milk on top.

Notes: Stir Whipped Coffee into the milk before drinking. The amounts of milk and Whipped Coffee determine the strength and caffeine jolt. Use any dairy or nondairy milk.

Mocha Mousse

Makes 4 servings

1 cup Mocha Whipped Coffee, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Ground cinnamon and or chocolate syrup, optional

Have ready Mocha Whipped Coffee. In a medium mixer bowl, use an electric (stand or hand) mixer on high. Whip cream until very thick but still soft. When the beaters are lifted up, the peaks should remain standing. Gently fold or whisk in half of the whipped coffee until blended. Repeat with remaining coffee. Spoon into small serving dishes. Serve or cover and refrigerate for several hours. Sprinkle with cinnamon and or drizzle with syrup just before serving.