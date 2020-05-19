Deaths for the week of May 17-23, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Helen Marchick Goldman

December 28, 1933-May 11, 2020

Helen Marchick Goldman was born in San Jose, California, and grew up spending time in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Seaman Kay and Ruth Leiter, and sister of Jean McGillis. As an adult she lived throughout California, in Los Gatos, Napa, and the Palm Desert area.

Helen enjoyed sharing the fun fact that her grandfather, Reuben Kulakofsky, invented the Reuben Sandwich. She even carried around a copy of the news article in her wallet to share with others! Though never a chef herself, Helen loved food including bagels, chocolate, and sushi. After attending college at the University of California, she was proud of her career as a businesswoman.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Herbert Hillel Marchick, and her second husband, Richard Goldman.

Helen is survived by her two children, Steve (Florence) and Patti, as well as her two granddaughters, Emily (Gonzalo) and Daniella (Rahul). She took great pleasure in being a great-grandmother to Onyx.

Helen enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and being involved politically. She will be missed by her family and friends, who were consistently amazed at her tenacity for life.

In lieu of food or flowers, please contribute to Jewish Family Services in San Jose or Palm Springs.