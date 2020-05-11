New source of Jewish comfort food in SF (plus some new babka in Oakland)

Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky.

Schmaltz, serving Jewish comfort food such as kreplach, chicken schnitzel and Israeli couscous, opened this week at 100 Van Ness Ave. near Civic Center. The chef is Beth Needelman, who until recently was a sous chef at Corridor. She describes Schmaltz as “elevated Jewish comfort food with a modern American twist.” A full story and review will be published here soon.

Since its recent opening, Pomella on Oakland’s Piedmont Avenue has added items to its menu, such as fresh juices, boxes of organic produce and falafel, both feta-stuffed and plain. Now we are happy to report that chef and owner Mica Talmor has added babka to the lineup. Anytime babka appears on a menu, we get excited. So far, there are two flavors, chocolate and halva/pistachio, and they’ve been selling fast. Pomella’s food is available for curbside pickup Thursdays through Saturdays and, on Fridays only, delivery at pomellaoakland.com.