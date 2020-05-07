Omer Project goes from the streets to the home this year

The Omer — a period during which Jews count the days between Passover and Shavuot, the journey from redemption to revelation — has 49 days. And San Francisco has 49 avenues.

In a normal year, participants in the Omer Project gather in the streets of San Francisco on select days of the Omer to count together, meeting each time on the numbered avenue corresponding to that day of the Omer. But this is not a normal year.

So Omer Project organizer Maggid Raja Anderson is encouraging people to count “together” by doing the ritual in their own homes at the same time. Though the Omer is traditionally counted every day of the 49-day period, the Omer Project “gatherings” take place weekly on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. The remaining dates are tonight (the 29th day of the Omer), May 14 (the 36th day), May 21 (the 43rd day) and May 27 (the 49th and final day).

Counting the Omer has five steps: recite an intention in preparation; recite a blessing over the act of counting; recite the number of the day and the number of weeks so far; read Psalm 67; and then recite a brief prayer for people in captivity.

Sign up to take part at omerproject.com.