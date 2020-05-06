Rocket fired from Gaza on Israel for first time in over a month

Israeli tanks fired on three Hamas military installation in response to a rocket fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

The rocket fired Tuesday night landed in an open area of the Eshkol region was the first fired from Gaza at Israel in more than a month. The Code Red alarm was not sounded. No damage or injuries were reported.

About an hour later, Israel shelled military installations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas are reported to be negotiating a prisoner exchange that would return the bodies of two Israeli soldiers being held in Gaza, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed during Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014. The exchange also would include two Israeli citizens who crossed into Gaza, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.