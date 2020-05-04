Deaths for the week of May 3-9, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Emery Fabri

August 31, 1922-April 16, 2020

Emery Fabri died at age 97 of pneumonia while at care home and hospice on April 16, 2020.

He was born in Hungary and emigrated to the United States in 1956. He was an electrical engineer, having worked for Bechtel Corp. for 20 years. He married Diane (Goldberg) in 1995 and they made their home in San Jose.

He was a Holocaust survivor, having been in forced labor from 1942 to 1945. Emery escaped from a train on its way to Germany.

He loved nature, gardening, reading and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, his stepchildren Steven Goldberg and Deena Takata, grandchildren Leigh, Amy, Aren and Jenna, and nephews Andy, George and Peter Friedman. He was loved by all. A celebration of life was held with Zoom.