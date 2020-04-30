Local Jewish leaders join Israeli consulate to celebrate Israel in song

For Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, the San Francisco-based Israeli Consulate reached out to Jewish organizations all over Northern California and the Pacific Northwest for help creating a unique music video.

In it, well-known personalities in the Israeli and Jewish communities of the region appear (separately, of course) singing “Feker Libi,” Israel’s 2020 Eurovision entry by Ethiopian Israeli singer Eden Adele. “Feker Libi” means “My Love” in Amharic. The result is a mashup of each participant singing a line or two of the catchy pop tune, sometimes dancing happily as they go.

With the song’s refrain of “I love you,” it comes off like a warm love letter to Israel on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the Jewish state.

So who’s in it? Rabbi Serena Eisenberg, Northern California director of the American Jewish Committee; Nathalie Landesman, program director of Hillel at Stanford, and her dog, wearing an IDF hoodie; Jyl Jurman, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Silicon Valley, and her grandchildren; Yarin Yosef Shachagi, Jewish Agency Israel fellow at Hillel of Silicon Valley; Danny Grossman, CEO of the San Francisco-based Jewish Community Federation; Sharona Israeli-Roth, regional director for the Israeli American Council; Rabbis Beth and Jonathan Singer of Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco; Cantor Ilene Keys of Temple Sinai in Oakland; Sapir Taib, program director of Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa; Tye Gregory, executive director of the San Francisco-based Jewish Community Relations Council; and many others.

We admire their good humor. And, sometimes, their singing.