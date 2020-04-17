Lifecycles for the week of April 17, 2020

Weddings

Mazel tov to Steven Michael Eliscu and Roxanne Alicia Woodward, who were married on Feb. 29 at Congregation Torat-El in Ocean Township, New Jersey, by Rabbi Aaron Schonbrun. Steve and Roxanne plan on a wedding celebration surrounded by their friends from San Mateo’s Peninsula Temple Beth El this fall.

Steve and Roxanne call themselves “Team Felix,” named for the uber-neat housemate of Oscar Madison in the movie “The Odd Couple.” While not entirely as obsessive-compulsive as Felix Ungar, they admit that their penchant for tidiness makes them a match made in heaven.

Births

Dr. Alon B. Neidich and Mrs. Julia A. Connolly of Boston warmly welcomed their first child, Adi Lior Neidich, on April 11, 2020. He weighed 6 lbs. 1 oz. and measured 18 inches long.

He is the proud grandchild of Mr. Dov Neidich and Dr. Elaine R. Gecht of San Francisco and Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. and Ellen P. Connolly of Melrose, Massachusetts.

Adi is named in memory of his maternal great-grandmother, Anne Panetta, and paternal great-grandmother, Anna Gecht. His middle name, Lior, remembers his maternal great-grandmother, Lee Connolly.

B’nai Mitzvah

Elie Meir Bodner is a seventh-grader at Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School. He is the son of Ronit Alcheck Bodner and Zack Bodner, and the brother to Talia and Orly Bodner. Elie is very athletic and loves playing all sports, but his true passion is soccer.

He plays goalie for multiple teams throughout the year, including the Santa Cruz Breakers, Woodside Crush and his school team. Elie also loves science and math, and this year he came in second place at the Synopsis Science and Technology Championship. When he’s not playing actual soccer, you can find him playing FIFA 20 virtually.

And speaking of virtual … Elie has been preparing diligently for his bar mitzvah for years and isn’t going to let a little something like a global pandemic stop him from celebrating! So, yes, all of his family and friends will have to cheer him on through Zoom on May 16, but we know he’ll feel their love radiating through the computer screens.