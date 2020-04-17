S.F.-based Jewish Family and Children’s Services is offering interest-free loans and grants to individuals, families and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization announced the initiative on Wednesday.

Short-term loans of up to $5,000 are available for businesses “within our Jewish community,” JFCS said, to help defray costs during shelter-in-place. For individuals and families hurting during the crisis, emergency grants are available to help cover the cost of food, utilities and other essentials.

JFCS will aid individuals and families either through its own programs, through governmental programs or with the help of partner organizations.

“JFCS has been receiving hundreds of calls for help, and we know that a staggering number of people in our community are already struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus outbreak,” associate executive director Nancy Masters said in an email to J. “Without short-term financial aid until government benefits kick in, many will be unable to afford basic necessities and small businesses may not survive.

“Right now, emergency financial assistance is critical to maintaining the health and dignity of our community,” Masters wrote.

For more information on eligibility and requirements, visit the JFCS Pandemic Emergency Loans and Grants website or call (415) 449-1226 (loans) or (415) 449-1212 (grants).