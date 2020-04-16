Celebrity seders; Max Greenfield vs. his daughter; Fauda returns; etc.

Raising the funds

A coronavirus fundraiser called Saturday Night Seder raised $2.35 million with a raft of famous Jewish (and otherwise) actors, running the alphabet from Jason Alexander to Henry Winkler, with plenty in between. The hourlong video features songs and stories from stars in order to raise money for the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

A separate virtual seder to raise not money but consciousness was held by celebs including Debra Messing and Emmy Rossum. “This Year Together” was subtitled “a digital social justice” seder and streamed on April 9. Both virtual seders are still up on YouTube.

After revealing that both she and her son had tested positive for the coronavirus, singer Pink pledged $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and $500,000 to the Los Angeles mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund. “This illness is serious and real,” Pink said in her post.

Dad vs. child, quarantine version

“The Neighborhood” and “New Girl” actor Max Greenfield has been upstaged in comedy by his own daughter, Lilly. The two have been posting video comedy sketches of Greenfield “homeschooling” grade-school-age Lilly in which she delivers perfectly timed smackdowns to her dad. Greenfield said it was a great way to bond with his oldest child.

Coming to a small screen near you

Fans of the Israeli hit TV show “Fauda” have something to cheer them up in quarantine. The third season of the tense show began streaming this week (April 16) on Netflix. Main character Doron is deep undercover in Gaza, posing as an Israeli Arab boxing instructor in a sports club belonging to a low-level Hamas member.

Amy Schumer and her husband, a professional chef, are debuting a self-shot series called “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” that shows the pair cooking dishes while isolated at home. Schumer said it combined her and her husband’s twin passions: “for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating.”

And Jerry Seinfeld has a comedy special in the works. Scheduled to hit Netflix on May 5, it will be called “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.”

Covid celebrity death

Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” songwriter, died from complications of Covid-19 on April 1. He was 52. Emmy-winner Schlesinger had been nominated for Oscars, Tonys and Grammys for songwriting, but is also remembered by rock fans for the five albums he recorded with Fountains of Wayne between 1996 and 2011.