Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky.

As the founder of the Illuminoshi: The Not-So-Secret Society of Bay Area Jewish Food Professionals, it has been heartbreaking to be adjacent to the food world during the current crisis. I say “adjacent” because reporting on it is different than running my own food enterprise. Nevertheless, I’ve been given a unique vantage point where I can see just how much everyone in the industry is struggling.

Wondering how I could help, I came up with the idea of creating an “opt-in” list of food businesses and chefs that have a connection to the Jewish community. Some are chefs and caterers offering takeout and delivery, some are companies with an online presence that you can use to order products like meat or nuts. Some of the caterers, especially, are now focused on family meals or groceries.

While by no means exhaustive, this list represents a cross-section of Jewish-identified small businesses that make our community better. The next time you are considering takeout or delivery, please consult it, and let your friends know about it, too. And if you see a name on there you don’t know, take a chance and try the food. You might discover a new caterer or restaurant you didn’t know existed. (Other Jewish-owned food businesses are welcome to add themselves to the list by emailing me at illuminoshi@gmail.com.)

Check out the list here.