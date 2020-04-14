S.F. Campus for Jewish Living accepts two Covid-19 patients

The San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living has taken two Covid-19 patients into its skilled nursing facility, in accordance with a state order issued in late March.

According to the senior home, the Covid patients entered the facility separately on April 10 and April 13. They are both “stable with good prognosis,” spokesperson Marcus Young said.

Facilities such as the SFCJL have been ordered to accept Covid patients to help hospitals in California that could be overwhelmed in the coming weeks. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state should expect to see a peak in coronavirus cases in mid-May.

According to the state order, the patients being sent to skilled nursing facilities are clinically stable but still require infectious-disease care and treatment. The SFCJL home announced on April 7 that it was ready to accept Covid-19 patients.

Young said apart from the two new patients, nobody at the senior home has tested positive for Covid-19.

Some have pushed back against the state order. The California Association of Health Facilities, a professional organization representing skilled nursing facilities (but not the SFCJL), cited an elevated risk to seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

“While CAHF recognizes the reality of a possible surge of coronavirus patients in the future, the association is not in support of any requirements to transfer positive COVID-19 patients from the hospital to skilled nursing facilities, especially given the fatality rate in older individuals and people with serious chronic health conditions,” director of public affairs Deborah Pacyna said in a statement to J.