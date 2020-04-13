Deaths for the week of April 12-18, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week of April 12-28, 2020.

Frances Friedman Weiner

June 28, 1925-April 10, 2020

Frances Friedman Weiner, of West Hartford, Connecticut, died on April 10 at age 94. She survived her husband, Solon Weiner, with whom she shared a loving and deeply committed relationship, and with whom she anchored a home layered in Jewish and social values.

She grew up in an immigrant Jewish family in Hartford, daughter of the late Israel and Lena (Chorches) Friedman. She identified herself first, by her immediate and extended family, and second, by the web of the Hartford Jewish community. She was inseparable from her identical twin sister, Dorothy Friedman Wernick, who predeceased her. A proud graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford, Class of 1943, and a student at the University of Connecticut, she started her career as a Comparison Shopper at the G. Fox Department Store in Hartford and then, together with Dottie, was the proprietor of a millinery shop on Main Street. After marriage, like many of her generation, she focused on being and thrived as a wife and mother in the post-War years. She exemplified the truth that the Greatest Generation was not just great because of its menfolk.

Fran was the loving mother of Lori (Weiner) Rosenthal and David Rosenthal of Oakland, Andrew Weiner and Debra Lewin Weiner of Scarsdale, NY, and Howard Weiner and Patti Weber Weiner of West Hartford, CT; adored grandmother of Joshua (Rachel), Hannah (Adam), Ross (Jane), Elizabeth (Andrew), Stephanie (Jeff), Emma, and Rebecca; and an adoring great-grandmother of seven.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Weiner Family Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation, 333 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117, or to Temple Beth Abraham, 327 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA 94610.