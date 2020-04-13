Craigslist founder donates $100,000 to J.

In a boost for Bay Area Jewish journalism, this newspaper has made Craig’s list.

Craig Newmark, the founder of Craigslist who has a residence in San Francisco, has given J. a $100,000 donation, half for general operating funds and the other half to sponsor J.’s continued reporting on efforts to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of hate.

“We need to assert Jewish values far more than ever,” Newmark said in a statement about the donation, which was made through his foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies. “Like treating people how you want to be treated, like knowing when enough is enough, like knowing that it’s wrong to bear false witness. Maybe that’s the best way to fight anti-Semitism, by reminding everyone and ourselves that’s what we’re about. Supporting the Jewish news is a really good way to do that.”

As J. copes with the financial and logistical impact of covering the coronavirus pandemic, the donation is a major show of support, according to J.’s publisher, Steve Gellman. “We’re doing the best work we’ve ever done. We don’t have an endowment. So Craig Newmark stepping up is so meaningful to us.”

The donation doubles the $50,000 donation Newmark made to J. in 2019. As reported in a J. cover story on him last year, Newmark and his foundation have focused on charities that benefit veterans and military families, voter protection, women in technology and journalism.

In 2017, he gave $100,000 to the Anti-Defamation League to support its Incident Response Center, and he sits on the ADL’s tech advisory board. He also supports local Chabad centers.