Whatever else Michael Siegel does in the Bay Area, Jewish deli lovers will always remember him as the chef-owner of the downtown San Francisco lunch spot Shorty Goldstein’s, which closed in 2017.

As some restaurants reinvent themselves as stripped-down operations to offer whatever takeout and delivery options make the most sense, Shorty’s is making a comeback as a lunchtime popup at Floodwater, the Mill Valley gastropub where Siegel has been chef since it opened in November.

Floodwater’s normal menu already had Siegel’s Reuben sandwich and matzah ball soup on it, but Siegel says it makes sense to expand deli offerings during the coronavirus crisis.

“In tough times, I think people gravitate towards comfort food,” he said. “To me, nothing says comfort food more than Jewish deli. It made a lot of sense to expand our deli offerings at lunch and bring back Shorty’s.”

The Shorty’s popup will operate at Floodwater from 12 to 3:30 pm every day, starting April 7. Reubens and Rachels are available (a Rachel has coleslaw rather than sauerkraut), as well as matzah ball soup, sides like coleslaw and potato salad, a potato knish, pickles and Dr. Brown’s sodas. If you go during Passover, they might have gefilte fish and chopped liver, too, and the sandwiches can be ordered on matzah.

At dinner, the rest of Floodwater’s to-go menu is available, with burgers, wood-fired pizzas and more. Orders can be placed by calling (415) 843-4545. Floodwater is at 152 Shoreline Avenue, Mill Valley. floodwatermv.com