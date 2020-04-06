Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, is creating a global name-reading initiative to mark Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Since gathering for the annual national Yom HaShoah ceremony, and smaller community ceremonies are impossible this year, Yad Vashem is working to ensure that the names of Holocaust members are read out and remembered, the institution announced Monday.

The campaign, #RememberingFromHome #ShoahNames calls on the international public to record themselves reciting the names of Holocaust victims and share the video on social media using the campaign’s hashtags. Videos should be no longer than 15 seconds.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed this year on April 21.

Through its website, Yad Vashem is providing access to a list of names of adult and child victims of the Holocaust; a link to names of Holocaust victims by country, and a link to the Central Database of Shoah Victims’ Names, enabling someone to search for and recite family names.

Yad Vashem will collect videos from all over the world and create an online Holocaust Remembrance Day Global Name Reading Ceremony.

“Join us and mark Holocaust Remembrance Day this year from your homes,” Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev said in a statement. “Help us to restore the memory of those killed during the Holocaust.”