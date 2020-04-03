Feel-good pandemic photos from Jews around the Bay

It’s been a grim few weeks, and there’s more to come. We’ve been covering every angle of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Jews and Jewish organizations in the Bay Area. But as we head into Shabbat and the weekend, we wanted to leave you with something to feel good about. So here are our favorite uplifting photos from the last week or so.
Sam Schuchat, former president of Temple Sinai in Oakland, taught an online class for Sinai members on how to mix a great Manhattan, March 19. (COURTESY SCHUCHAT)
Rabbi Ryan Bauer of Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco getting a workout in, while Zooming with fellow clergy. (COURTESY BAUER)
Donated produce arrives to be delivered by Jewish Family & Community Services East Bay volunteers. (COURTESY JFCS EAST BAY)
Reuben Friedman (right) with his father, Brad Friedman (left) and a sibling during his March 19 Zoom bar mitzvah. (COURTESY BRAD FRIEDMAN)
Rebecca Calahan Klein of Lafayette held a neighborhood drive for masks, gloves, toilet paper and non-perishable food outside her home over the weekend. (REBECCA CALAHAN KLEIN)
Volunteer Valerie Testa delivering groceries to JFCS clients. (DORIT ISRAEL)
Harriet Weiss greets neighbors during the daily “Moldaw wave.” Everyone at the Moldaw Residences, a Jewish retirement home in Palo Alto, is in quarantine. So every day at 5 p.m., they go out on their balconies to wave hi to each other and sing together. (FRANK WEISS)